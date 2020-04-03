|
|
John W. Cain
Brielle - John Cain, 87, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. John was born November 5,1932, in St Joseph, Missouri, to parents Weston Cain and Helen Kelley Cain. He grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa, and graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1950. In 1954, John graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC with a degree in Economics. Having completed the ROTC program while at Georgetown, John was then commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force and served proudly as a jet fighter pilot.
John worked for years in the insurance business in New York and New Jersey. In 1980, he started his own business, John W. Cain Annuity Programs, Inc., and had an office in Spring Lake for many years. He enjoyed working with his clients who were public school teachers and librarians, including the Brooklyn Public Library system, and he continued to be involved in the business throughout his life.
John and his wife Jacqueline Miller Cain married in New York City in 1975, and celebrated their 45th anniversary this January. For the past 40 years, they have lived at the Jersey Shore while also spending part of the year at their second home in Punta Gorda, FL. John was an avid golfer and was proud of once "shooting his age" as well as getting two hole-in-ones. He participated in many different sports leagues both as a player and as a coach. He particularly enjoyed coaching softball for Manasquan-Brielle Little League. John had a one-of-a-kind personality and a memorable sense of humor. With his ability to converse easily with anyone he encountered, he made friends everywhere he went. Family was very important to John and he especially loved spending time with each of his nine grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his two sons Kevin Cain and Peter Cain; his brother Weston Cain; and his sister Sheila Cain.
John is survived by his wife Jacqueline Cain of Brielle, NJ; their daughter Mollie Windas of Havertown, PA, her husband Ed, and their children Mae and Crew; his daughter Margaret Hynes of Morristown, NJ, and her children Conor (wife Ghezelle), Kevin, and Kathleen; his daughter Teresa Sedgwick of Reno, NV, her husband Scott, and their daughters Annie and Claire; his son Kevin Cain's children Charlie and Megan and their mother Amy of Gladstone, NJ; his sister Paula Crabbs of Kansas City, MO, and her husband Terry.
A private burial was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle and a memorial will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall
To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020