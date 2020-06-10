John W. Johnston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Johnston

Manchester - John W. Johnston, 78, passed away in the comfort of his home in the Renaissance, Manchester, NJ, on June 8, 2020. Born in Hoboken, he lived for many years in Rutherford. John was a proud American who served his country in the United States Navy as a sonar man. An avid skier for over 50 years, he loved sharing his knowledge and skills with his family throughout his life. John will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Lucy Johnston, and his sister Karen Harrell. He leaves behind to mourn his passing, his devoted wife of 57 years, Adele, his brother Kenneth and his wife Anne and his brother-in-law Skip Harrell. Also surviving are his nephews: David Johnston and his wife Jennifer, Adam Johnston and his wife Laura, Ryan Harrell and his wife Kathleen and his nieces Megan Harrell, Carolyn Hook and her husband Robert, his grandniece Jill and her husband Michael Calsetta and grandnephew Eric and his wife Danielle Janson, and numerous great grand nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, from 2-4 pm with a service to start at 4 pm. We will be following the current guidelines of the order from the Governor. Cremation will be private and John will be laid to rest at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) will be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to offer condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
04:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved