John W. Johnston
Manchester - John W. Johnston, 78, passed away in the comfort of his home in the Renaissance, Manchester, NJ, on June 8, 2020. Born in Hoboken, he lived for many years in Rutherford. John was a proud American who served his country in the United States Navy as a sonar man. An avid skier for over 50 years, he loved sharing his knowledge and skills with his family throughout his life. John will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents John and Lucy Johnston, and his sister Karen Harrell. He leaves behind to mourn his passing, his devoted wife of 57 years, Adele, his brother Kenneth and his wife Anne and his brother-in-law Skip Harrell. Also surviving are his nephews: David Johnston and his wife Jennifer, Adam Johnston and his wife Laura, Ryan Harrell and his wife Kathleen and his nieces Megan Harrell, Carolyn Hook and her husband Robert, his grandniece Jill and her husband Michael Calsetta and grandnephew Eric and his wife Danielle Janson, and numerous great grand nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, from 2-4 pm with a service to start at 4 pm. We will be following the current guidelines of the order from the Governor. Cremation will be private and John will be laid to rest at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) will be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to offer condolences.
Manchester - John W. Johnston, 78, passed away in the comfort of his home in the Renaissance, Manchester, NJ, on June 8, 2020. Born in Hoboken, he lived for many years in Rutherford. John was a proud American who served his country in the United States Navy as a sonar man. An avid skier for over 50 years, he loved sharing his knowledge and skills with his family throughout his life. John will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents John and Lucy Johnston, and his sister Karen Harrell. He leaves behind to mourn his passing, his devoted wife of 57 years, Adele, his brother Kenneth and his wife Anne and his brother-in-law Skip Harrell. Also surviving are his nephews: David Johnston and his wife Jennifer, Adam Johnston and his wife Laura, Ryan Harrell and his wife Kathleen and his nieces Megan Harrell, Carolyn Hook and her husband Robert, his grandniece Jill and her husband Michael Calsetta and grandnephew Eric and his wife Danielle Janson, and numerous great grand nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, from 2-4 pm with a service to start at 4 pm. We will be following the current guidelines of the order from the Governor. Cremation will be private and John will be laid to rest at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) will be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to offer condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.