John W. Judge
Point Pleasant - John W. Judge known to most as "Uncle Jr" or "JJ" age 89 of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully Friday June 7th, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. John was born and raised in Jersey City then moved to Point Pleasant in 1956. He served in the 523rd Military Police Company before starting a career with the railroad. He began with the Central Railroad of NJ and Conrail, and retired as a railroad foreman from NJ Transit after 46 years of service. He was a member of the CNJ Vets, the National Assoc. of Railroad Vets, Sheetmetal and Pipefitters Union, and The American Railway Supervisors Association.
John truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; fishing on the Jamaica II, early breakfast at the Cookie Lady, enjoying a cold glass of Coca Cola, finding the best deals at the grocery store, and spending time with his family and friends. John had a remarkable way of touching the lives of everyone around him through his kindness and smile.
John is survived by his sister Lorraine Armstrong of Point Pleasant; four nephews; Todd Armstrong and wife, Randi of Point Pleasant; Jeff Armstrong and Mary Senausky of Chalfont, PA; Edward "Drew" Armstrong and wife, Kathleen of Danville, PA; Scott Armstrong and Edith Reed of Rixeyville, VA; and many grand nieces and nephews.
Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, June 13th from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. Funeral services will be offered on Friday June 14th at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. The family invites all who knew him to attend. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
