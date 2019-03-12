|
John W. Kaufman
Point Pleasant - Loving husband, John W. Kaufman, at the age of 95, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of March 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anna Kaufman; his son, John Kaufman and wife Katherine; his seven grandchildren, Christian, John, Luke, Keith, Jesse, Joshua, and Justin Kaufman; and his eleven great grandchildren, Shayla, Grace, Shane, Jack, Ethan, William, James, Caleb, Connor, Kevin, and Carson Kaufman. He was also a loving brother to Elizabeth Vogel and Helen-May Lippencott. He was preceded in death by three of his sons, William Kaufman, James Kaufman, and Robert Kaufman.
Kaufman was born on July 16, 1923 in Secaucus. Kaufman served his country during World War II as a Special 5 in the Army. He met his wife, Anna, and the two were wed shortly after his return from his World War II deployment in 1947.
To provide for his family John took employment as a chauffeur with Port Authority. By his example of dedication and work ethic he instilled into his four boys a "never give up" strength that has been passed down through the generations into both his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was always one to try his hand at fixing things around the house. Without any formal training, his grandsons recall watching him frequently taking apart broken clocks, cameras, or radios to repair them. He was a wonderful story teller, captivating anyone with an ear close by, and always had a joke or two up his sleeve to bring a chuckle out of his grandchildren. Kaufman was a very active member with the Elks Club in Point Pleasant, holding the position as head of the Veterans Committee.
John Kaufman has left behind a beautiful family legacy and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 15 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant, followed by interment, with Military Honors, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Pleasant Elks, Lodge 1698, 820 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.pointpleasantelks.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019