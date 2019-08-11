|
John W. Otten
Keyport - John W. Otten, age 79 of Keyport, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Born in Long Branch he had lived in Monmouth Beach before moving to Keyport 10 years ago. He was a shipping and receiving clerk for Nokia Bell Labs in Holmdel retiring in 2003. John served our Country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Keyport and St. John's United Methodist Church in Hazlet.
He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Mary Otten and his son Peter John Otten. Surviving are his daughter and son in law Lisa and Chad Bertrand; his brother and sister in law Charles and Barbara Otten and three grandchildren, Alexia, Sierra and Chad.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church, 858 Old Corlies Ave., Neptune, NJ 07753. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019