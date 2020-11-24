1/
John W. Perry
John W. Perry

Manchester Twp. - John W. Perry. 82, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. John was a bus driver for Starr Bus Charter & Tours, Trenton and later worked for Orgo-Thermit, Manchester Twp. before retiring. Born in Neptune, he was raised in Avon-by-the-Sea and lived in Toms River before moving to Manchester Twp. in 2000. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960 and was a parishioner of St. Johns R.C. Church, Lakehurst. John was predeceased by his wife Joan Ann Perry in 2003. John is survived by 2 sons Michael and his wife, Lesa of San Diego, CA, Brian and his wife, Stephanie of Tinton Falls, his daughter Suzanne Wagner and her husband, James of Kings City, CA, his brother Joseph and his wife, Connie of Neptune and 6 grandchildren. Visitation 2-4pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment 11am Monday, November 30, 2020 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
