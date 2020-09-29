John "Ray" Weston



Red Bank - John "Ray" Weston passed on from this life Monday, September 28, 2020. Ray was raised in East Orange NJ where he lived until moving to Red Bank in 1964. Ray and his wife Audrey, proud Red Bank residents for 56 years, also wintered in Naples FL for 20 years after retiring from a 35-year career in the drafting, design and MTS departments (Supervisor) at Bell Laboratories, Holmdel.



Ray enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, fishing and camping. He loved the great outdoors; cross-country excursions took Ray & Audrey to 48 states and numerous National Parks.



He was an active 53-year volunteer with the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department, serving as a member/officer of WestSide Hose Co, RBVFD Chief 1976-78, and leader of the RBFD Wildwood group each September. Ray also served as Fire Commissioner while serving as Red Bank Borough Councilman.



Ray was a member and regular attendee of First Presbyterian Church at Tower Hill.



A caring and loving husband and father, Ray is survived by his wife, Audrey; his children: Pat Moss (Kevin), Janet Weston, Gail Boldig (Jeff) and Dan Weston (Kaye). Also surviving are his loving grandchildren: Erin Curtis (Todd), Craig Moss (Kelly), Kerry Moss (Rhea), Jason Boldig, Cody Weston (Hillary), Jennifer Esterline (Ben) and Zack Weston. His precious great-grandchildren also survive Ray: Emily, Logan, Sarah, Dylan, Elyse, Lillian, Brearley, Burke and Jacob.



Visitation will be Thursday,10/1/20 from 5-8pm., with Fire Dept. services at 7:30 pm., at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank NJ. Funeral will be private.



Memorial donations can be directed to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.









