John William Gaudet
Brant Beach - On August 16, 2019, John William Gaudet passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, loving Father of 8 beautiful daughters, and 1 son (John W. Gaudet Jr. 7/2/79-6/29/95). John was born on June 14, 1938 (Flag Day) in Newark, NJ to William & Mary Glen (McDonald) Gaudet. John was a retired member of the Clifton, NJ Fire Dept. Although divorced from his wife (Mary Matthews) of 25 years, they remained friends. John loved all his daughters and every Valentine's Day, they could always count on Dad for a Hershey's Bar, xoxo, We Love You Dad.
John's passion was music. In the 1950's, he was Lead Singer of the group The Tassels along with his sister Rochelle Alessi. The Tassels were featured on American Bandstand & the Ed Sullivan Show with hit single 'To A Soldier Boy.' John played clubs under the name Johnny B. Good. He enjoyed spending time with family, whether lake fishing with grandkids or going out to eat and celebrating birthdays.
John was preceded in death by his parents Mary Glen and William, and son, John W., Jr. Survived by his 8 daughters: Sharon Gaudet-Walsh (Jerry), Michele Gaudet, Jean Flickinger (Dan), Gretchen Gaudet (Bill), Charmaine Gaudet (Ryan), Mary Reid (Tim), Jaime Gaudet, Colleen Thorne (Brad), his sister Rochelle Alessi (Matt), and his 29 grandchildren, 2 greats, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11am to 12pm followed by a Memorial Mass at 12pm, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Leave online condolences at the Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home website, www.maxwelltobiefh.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Aug. 29, 2019