|
|
John William (Jack) McGrath
Colts Neck - John William (Jack) McGrath, 77, of Colts Neck passed away on Monday, September 16 after a brief battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Jack was the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Moving & Storage Associates (PMSA), prior Executive Director of the New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association (NJWMA), and prior Owner/Proprietor DE Moving & Storage.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who, after being predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years (Carol 6/5/1944 - 12/13/2016), spent most of his time enjoying his family and friends. When he wasn't with them, he would sip on a cocktail while following up through text or Facebook. Most of all, he loved talking to people, especially his grandkids. He was never afraid to talk about politics or religion, but he'd rather talk about his work or sports, especially the NY Giants.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Dr. John and Eileen McGrath, Michael and Debbie McGrath, Colleen and Carmine DeCorso, and Keith and Kimberlie McGrath; and his 10 grandchildren, Marissa and Chris North, Casey and Meaghan DeCorso, Alexa, Rachel and Hailey McGrath, Jesse, Kevin and Alison McGrath, and Ava McGrath.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5 to 9 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Rd, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Church of St. Denis, 90 Union Ave, Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the PMSA Scholarship Fund. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019