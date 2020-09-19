John William "Jack" Mooney



Manahawkin - Jack Mooney of Manahawkin, NJ, formerly of Edison, NJ, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, September 18, 2020. He is survived by Eileen, his wife of 62 years and children Jack Mooney of West VA, Maureen Mooneyof Ocean, NJ, Kathleen Mooney-Smith of Cream Ridge, NJ and Tim Mooney of Bedminster, NJ, along with son-in-law Rich Smith and daughter-in-law Carol Mooney. He is also survived by his sister, Janice of West Orange, NJ, grandchildren Bryan, Allyson, Molly, Colin and Karina, as well as dozens of beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Agnes, his brother Joseph and sisters, Arlyne and Marilyn.



Born and raised in North Arlington, NJ, Jack attended Queen of Peace High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 and was a proud veteran of the Korean War and a 60-year member of Ironworker Local 11.



Jack met and married Eileen shortly after his discharge from service and they raised their four children together in Edison, NJ. His twin loves of children and sports, especially football and baseball, led to years of coaching in the Edison Little League, Pop Warner Football and Edison Angels Girls Softball Leagues. After quitting smoking in his 40s, he started running and ran in several marathons including his favorite, the NYC Marathon.



Following his retirement in 1994, Jack and Eileen moved to Manahawkin. He enjoyed a long and happy retirement focused on family, travel and his love of live Irish music. Ireland was his favorite destination where he enjoyed long drives with stunning backroad scenery and great times with relatives in County Wexford. In his later years, he remained hopelessly devoted to his beloved NY Giants and Yankees. Win or lose, he rarely missed a game.



Anyone who ever met Jack was charmed by his keen sense of humor and easy laugh. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 23, 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Pines Church, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, NJ. Burial will be held privately at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Due to Covid 19 guidelines, the funeral home is operating at restricted capacity. Please note that face masks and social distancing are required at all times for all in attendance.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry - St. Vincent de Paul, Barnegat, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store