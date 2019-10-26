Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
John Z. Stensler Obituary
John Z. Stensler

John Z. Stensler, age 63, of Whiting passed away on Tuesday October 23rd. Originally from Hillside, John was a longtime resident of Scottsdale, AZ before moving to Whiting 2 years ago. He was an Engineer for Atlas Copco for over 30 years. John was a graduate of NJIT and enjoyed golf.

Surviving are his children Matthew Stensler and Erica Stensler both of Arizona, his 3 sisters Joan Shannon and her husband Pat, Marcie Busch and her husband Gregg and Jeanne Katzenstein, his brother Ken Stensler. Visiting will be Monday from 4- 7 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in his memory to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Remember
