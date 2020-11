Johnnie May Brooks-WestTinton Falls - Johnnie May Brooks-West, 97, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1923 in TyTy, Georgia. She came to Jersey City in 1929. Johnnie married Thomas West and from that union were two sons, Thomas and Reginald. There will be a Zoom Memorial Service held Saturday November 21st 2020 at 5PM. The full obituary is available at www.elyfuneralhome.com