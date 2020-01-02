Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Johnny J. Wright Obituary
Johnny J. Wright

Johnny J. Wright, 42 of Long Branch, transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday December 14, 2019. Born and raised in Red Bank and Long Branch, Johnny worked at Monmouth Race Track since 2014. He was a "jokester" who loved to play pranks on his family and friends. "Boogie," as he was affectionately known will be missed. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4th from 12pm until the funeral service at 1pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
