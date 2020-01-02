|
|
Johnny J. Wright
Johnny J. Wright, 42 of Long Branch, transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday December 14, 2019. Born and raised in Red Bank and Long Branch, Johnny worked at Monmouth Race Track since 2014. He was a "jokester" who loved to play pranks on his family and friends. "Boogie," as he was affectionately known will be missed. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4th from 12pm until the funeral service at 1pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020