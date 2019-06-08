Resources
Whiting - Joseph Rendzia, 71, lost his courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on June 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy, 3 children, Scott, Jenn, Lauren and her husband Matt, 3 beautiful grandchildren, Joey, Madyson and Liam, who he adored more than life itself, and his sister Linda DeRose. Also left behind are many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren and many friends near and far that he loved dearly.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019
