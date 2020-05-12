Jolene Blackburn Robison Wahgren



Oceanport - Jolene Blackburn Robison Wahgren (68) of Oceanport, NJ passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 from complications related to Covid-19 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was born at Patterson Army Hospital in Fort Monmouth on August 17, 1951. She was an only child. She graduated from Shore Regional High School in 1969 and worked for AT&T/Verizon as a draftsman for many years. After retiring she became a pet sitter. She loved all animals and had a dog named Chelsea who she loved dearly. She is survived by her cousin Edmund Kardas, Hopewell Junction, NY, her ex-husband, Richard Wahlgren, Oxford, MD, stepdaughters: Lorri Ann Wahlgren, Wall, NJ, Jacki Wahlgren, Freehold, NJ, Patti Wahlgren Nordell and husband Peter and her 2 grandchildren, Parker and Patience Nordell, all Howell, NJ.



Some of the things she will be most remembered for was her deep love of animals, her ability to give the most unusual gifts, her love for music and the Rolling Stones, how generous she was to those she loved, her enduring and unending love for Richard who shared her life for over 20 years, her care for her close childhood friend, Laurel Lee, her love for the B-52s and her childhood friend, Fred Schneider from the band, her incredible sense of humor, her love of laughing, her love for the Jersey Shore beaches, her enjoyment of SpongeBob, fun and silliness. Jolene loved owls especially. Her stepdaughter Patti recalls a book Jolene once had. One of its illustrations was of an owl and captioned "If I were an owl, I would perch on the moon and hoot at the stars". We would like to think she would be enjoying that activity now. Rest in peace dear heart.



Since there will be no service at this time because of the pandemic, please make generous donations to your local animal rescue organization, the Humane Society or the SPCA in lieu of flowers. She would have loved that.



Jolene will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch, NJ where, as children, she and her friends would sled down Cemetary Hill when it snowed.









