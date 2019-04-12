|
|
Jon Clemmer
Jackson - Jon Eric Clemmer, a resident of Jackson, passed away on March 12, 2019 at the age of 58. He is survived by his daughter whom he adored, Kimberly Clemmer; his mother, Elaine Jaggard, his father, John Clemmer; and his sister, Karla Clemmer as well as several other loving family members.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26th at the AMVETS in Jackson on Route 571 from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ricky to the Ocean County Animal Shelter.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019