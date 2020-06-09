Jon Erik Serhus



Jon Erik Serhus was born on June 20th, 1965 and died on June 5, 2020, at age 54. He lost a hard-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma, a very rare and painful blood cancer.



He was born in Fitkin hospital, Neptune, NJ, and lived all his formative years in Colts Neck, NJ with his parents and two brothers. He enjoyed playing soccer, ice hockey, reading,& sailing! Jon attended Stockton College, Rutgers University and graduated top of his class from Chubb Institute of Technology in Computer Software. He worked at IQVIA, N. Brunswick, NJ, in Management Computer Software Technology. His employer was very caring, compassionate and supportive throughout Jon's illness.



For the last fourteen years, he, and his loving wife, Brandy of 21 years, have lived in Nazareth Pa, where the whole family actively participates in Scouting programs, karate, and music.



He is survived by his wife: Brandy Novak, his five amazing children: Erik, 17; Kiara, 14; William, 11; Connor, 9; and Sean, 7; his parents Lowell and Judith Serhus, his brother Robert Serhus and his wife, Mary Patricia, Freehold; his two nieces, Erika Serhus, Freehold; Brittany Serhus, Hampton Twp., NJ; and his nephew Christian Serhus, East Orange. Hs is predeceased by his youngest brother Dr. Daryl Serhus, Arizona.



The family was #1 to Jon - absolutely the most important thing in the world! We will miss him so, but he will live forever in our hearts.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, immediate family (25 or less) will gather this week in memory of his passing. A Celebration of his Life will be held for all other family, friends, co-workers, all who knew and loved Jon as soon as restrictions are lifted, and it is permitted. The announcement of the arrangements will be soon.



Donations will be appreciated for a College fund for his children.









