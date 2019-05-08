Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:30 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Middletown - Jon Patrick Lowing, 58, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after a ten year battle with lymphoma. Jon was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong Middletown resident. He attended Middletown North and was a member of the class of 1979. Jon went to work as a talented carpenter, most recently for Kevin Brown Contractors. He was an avid fisherman and skier, and loved the outdoors.

Surviving are his loving wife, Mary Lowing (nee Vitelli); mother, Valerie Lowing, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eva Jachim and John Lieber; Mary and Jeffrey Cruz; Barbara and Thomas Ehrhardt; brother, Stephen and Lauren Lowing; stepchildren, Tommy, Sissy, and Helene, and many nieces and nephews.

Jon was preceded in death by his father, Jon Robert Lowing.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 6:30 pm, during the visitation. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Jon's name to the Monmouth County SPCA. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019
