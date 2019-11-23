|
|
Jon Y. Wilkinson
Jon Y. Wilkinson, 79, passed away Thursday, November 21st with his family by his side.
He was born in Fitchburg, MA to the late Richard and Barbara and was a longtime Monmouth County resident.
Jon was an avid Bridge player who attained the status of Life Master and was a member of the Jersey Bridge Club. He also loved horses, racing and breeding them for over 25 years. Jon was a member of the Thoroughbred Breeders Association of N.J. for many years. Additionally, Jon loved all sports, playing basketball at the University of Vermont and coaching his boys in numerous youth sports.
Jon is predeceased by his beloved wife Cynthia (Pehlert) in 2004. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses; Wendy and Don Bohner, Laura and Steve Dragin, Gregory and Alyssa and Richard and Laura. Also surviving are his dear 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, siblings Sheryl Platt and Gary Wilkinson and longtime companion Julie Anderson.
A celebration of his life will be 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, November 25th and a chapel service 11:00 am Tuesday, November 26th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. 07701. Interment will immediately follow at Holmdel Cemetery 900 Holmdel Rd. Holmdel, NJ 07733.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Sierra Club or the Orange Education Foundation in support of Youth Bridge are appreciated.
Please visit Jon's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019