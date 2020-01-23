|
Jona J. Mann
Jona J. Mann's last message to the world: "If you're reading this, I've finally corked off." On January 23, 2020 in Ames, Iowa, at the age of 86, she followed in the hoof and paw prints of the horses and dogs she loved and cared for throughout her lifetime. She thought she should have been a horse, leading a farm friend to comment "That Jona can't be hitched wrong." We are grateful that Jona showed up instead as the intense human she was -- educator and learner, devotee of nature, lover and supporter of animals - domestic and wild -- but especially dogs, horses and elephants. She was pretty fond of some people, as well.
Born in New Jersey, Jona graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. Leaving that discipline behind and to the benefit of young people, she first taught English at Tinton Falls Junior High School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. The next phase of her life began when she moved to central Iowa in 1969 with her partner Lee Hadley. There, on an acreage three miles north, one mile west, and another ¾ mile north of Madrid, she found home. She also found family in the form of the Hadleys and Riches and in a multitude of friends who shared her love of horses, dogs, learning, nature, travel, and rural life.
She taught English at Roosevelt and Hoover High Schools in Des Moines, and earned her Ph.D. in Professional Studies from Iowa State University in 1976. Her teaching was characterized by a continuous challenge to think and search for meaning and understanding. She tended to animals, gardens and young minds relentlessly. Her job - to feed, weed, water, and prune. Their job -- to grow. Among her enduring friendships are former students who could not get enough of that challenge, as well as colleagues, neighbors and friends who shared meals, travels, chores, and companionship.
When not at school, preparing lessons or grading papers, Jona was riding her horse, walking her dogs, tending to flower gardens, barn and pasture, or heading to Ames for a noon swim. You didn't have to agree with Jona, as long as you understood that if it was her opinion, it was very true. Right to the end, she respected a well-framed disagreement, and is on record as having changed her mind once or twice (maybe three times).
Jona loved good food and was a great cook. Still, she remained fit and athletic, taking her dogs for long walks. One friend teased her in a card in her final weeks, "Wow, I'm so proud of you. You're really taking off those unsightly pounds and this time I'll bet they won't be back." It's the kind of joke on herself that Jona enjoyed. She knew cancer would call back and that she would not resist it -- eventually.
When Jona came to Iowa 50 years ago, she traded the Atlantic Ocean of her youth for vast rippling seas of corn, learning to listen to the corn from her deck as she had the ocean from the shore. Jona is survived by a loving family of friends who now will be listening for her voice in the chorus of cornstalks this, and every, Iowa summer. Shalom, Jona.
Jona's friends deeply appreciate the outstanding care she received at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. She asked that, in lieu of flowers, friends donate to a charity meaningful to them. A Memorial Gathering (with dogs!!) will be planned later this year.
Online condolences may be directed to :
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020