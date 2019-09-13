|
Jonathan James Fontanetta
Red Bank - You were mine for a moment in time and though you left before your time, your memory will live on forever to those of us you have left behind. One day our souls will join together again until the end of time.
Jonathan James Fontanetta, 2 mos, of Red Bank, passed away on September 7, 2019. He was a beloved son, grandson, nephew and cousin. Jonathan is survived by his adoring parents Michael R. Fontanetta and Gina M. Fontanetta; brothers Michael V. Fontanetta (11) and Christian J. Fontanetta (4); grandparents Vincent J. Soviero and Elaine M. Soviero; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be loved and remembered eternally in our hearts and in our minds.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th at 10 a.m. at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019