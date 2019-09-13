Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
94 Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Fontanetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan James Fontanetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan James Fontanetta Obituary
Jonathan James Fontanetta

Red Bank - You were mine for a moment in time and though you left before your time, your memory will live on forever to those of us you have left behind. One day our souls will join together again until the end of time.

Jonathan James Fontanetta, 2 mos, of Red Bank, passed away on September 7, 2019. He was a beloved son, grandson, nephew and cousin. Jonathan is survived by his adoring parents Michael R. Fontanetta and Gina M. Fontanetta; brothers Michael V. Fontanetta (11) and Christian J. Fontanetta (4); grandparents Vincent J. Soviero and Elaine M. Soviero; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be loved and remembered eternally in our hearts and in our minds.

Visitation will be Friday, September 13th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th at 10 a.m. at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now