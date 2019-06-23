Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Jonathan Sperber Obituary
Jonathan Sperber

Bayville - Jonathan S. Sperber, 76, of Bayville, died suddenly when traveling from his vacation home in Satellite Beach, Florida. John worked with Berkeley Township Sanitation Department retiring 15 years ago. Surviving are his wife Patricia and their three children, Jonathan Sperber, Holly Fritz and Michele Ramsay; four grandchildren, four siblings and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 25th, from 3pm to 7pm, with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. For Mr. Sperber's complete obituary, please go to our website; (mastapeterfuneralhome.com).
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019
