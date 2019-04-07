Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Libornio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose A. Libornio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose A. Libornio Obituary
Jose A. Libornio

Howell Township - Jose A. Libornio, 82 of Howell Township passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. Born in Lima, Peru, he lived in West New York for 45 years prior to moving to Howell Township 20 years ago.

Mr. Libornio was a watcher at August Embroidery, Fairview. He was predeceased by his daughter, Giuliana Molina in 2010.

Surviving are his wife, Doris A. Willis Libornio; two sons, Jose C. Libornio and his wife Cynthia, Howell Township, and Gino Libornio, West New York; a daughter, Giovanna D. Ruiz and her husband Juan Carlos, Howell Township; ten grandchildren; a brother, Julio Libornio, Lima, Peru; six sisters, Luisa Piscoya, Maria Salvini, Rosa Echegaray and Anita Cardenas, all of Lima, Peru, and Yolanda Garcia and Graciela Garcia, both of Caracas, Venezuela.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Noon at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro Township. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time. Donations in his memory to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now