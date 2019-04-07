|
Jose A. Libornio
Howell Township - Jose A. Libornio, 82 of Howell Township passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. Born in Lima, Peru, he lived in West New York for 45 years prior to moving to Howell Township 20 years ago.
Mr. Libornio was a watcher at August Embroidery, Fairview. He was predeceased by his daughter, Giuliana Molina in 2010.
Surviving are his wife, Doris A. Willis Libornio; two sons, Jose C. Libornio and his wife Cynthia, Howell Township, and Gino Libornio, West New York; a daughter, Giovanna D. Ruiz and her husband Juan Carlos, Howell Township; ten grandchildren; a brother, Julio Libornio, Lima, Peru; six sisters, Luisa Piscoya, Maria Salvini, Rosa Echegaray and Anita Cardenas, all of Lima, Peru, and Yolanda Garcia and Graciela Garcia, both of Caracas, Venezuela.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Noon at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro Township. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time. Donations in his memory to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019