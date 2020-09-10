1/1
Jose Ricardo
Jose Ricardo

Freehold - José "Joe" Ricardo, 84 passed away suddenly at his brother-in-law's funeral on Wednesday in Lehighton, PA but thankfully was surrounded by his loving family.

José was born June 9, 1936 in Barriero, Portugal. He worked for the telephone company in Lisbon, Portugal before marrying his late wife, Maria on January 12, 1959 and then immigrating to the United States on July 3, 1966 and was proudly naturalized as a US citizen in 1973.

José first resided in Fairfield, NJ and Little Falls, NJ before settling into Freehold, NJ in 1967. He worked at a few companies as an electrician but had his longest tenure with 3M Company in Freehold, NJ for 25 years until his retirement in 1995.

José loved Portuguese Futbol especially his favorite teams Barriero and Porto. He also loved traveling with his wife, Maria. During their lives, they traveled to over 40 countries and over 20 of the United States. Family meant the most to José. His love for his sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren was always evident by his smile.

José was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Maria in 2018 and his brother, Benny Guedes in 2007. He is survived by his son John and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Ricardo of Freehold, NJ, his son Alex Ricardo of Nutley, NJ, two grandchildren, Lauren Tuosto and her husband James of Farmingdale, NJ, Jonathan Ricardo and his wife Casey of Washington, D.C., 3 great grandchildren, Benjamin, Ryan and Cole Tuosto of Farmingdale, NJ.

José is also survived by his sister, Angelina Sequiera of Palmerton, PA, his brother Manny Guedes and his wife, Jean of Palmerton, PA, his sister, Rosa George of Palmerton, PA, his brother, Gus Guedes and his wife, Susan of South Carolina, his very close cousin, Tony Santos and his wife, Linda of Alabama, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm & 7 to 9 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home located at 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Freehold on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9:00 am, followed by entombment at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
