|
|
Josef H. Anderl
Colts Neck - Josef H. Anderl lost his battle with lung cancer on December 21, 2019. He was born in 1928 in Austria to Josef and Angela (Gamsjaeger) Anderl. After completing his pre-college education at the Realgymnasium Berndorf, which was interrupted by 1½ years of military service as a 15-year old in FLAK and RAD, he studied electrical engineering and received his degree of Diplom-Ingenieur at the Technical University Vienna. He married the love of his life, Gisela T. Dworschak, in 1954. Working at Siemens in Vienna he accepted a job offer by the U.S. Government and with his wife and two small children emigrated to the U.S. in 1957. For the first year they resided in Eatontown NJ where their second son was born and then settled in Colts Neck.
Josef worked at the Army R&D Laboratories at Ft. Monmouth, specializing in net communications. He provided the technical direction to the DoD evaluation of Single Side Band and Frequency Modulation systems for tactical communications, spent time in Vietnam during the Vietnam war to assess the performance of communications systems and provide on-site assistance, and served as the communications expert on a DoD group in South Korea to establish Korea's self-sufficiency in the production of defense equipment, a highly successful effort. At the time of his retirement he headed the Laboratories' Tactical Radio Division, technically responsible for communication systems such as SINCGARS and Regency Net.
Josef was predeceased by his wife of 59 years and by his sons Georg and Ewald. He is survived by his daughter Ursula Ahern and her husband Paul of Grayslake IL; by his son Ewald's widow Mary Anne (Kinney) of Middletown; by his son Georg's widow Kathleen (Dawson) of Cedar Rapids, IA; and by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Donations in his memory may be made to JDRF.
To share a favorite memory, or share messages of condolence, please visit Josef's page of tributes at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019