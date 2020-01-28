Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Palomar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina Alorro Palomar


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josefina Alorro Palomar Obituary
Josefina Alorro Palomar

Lakewood - Josefina Alorro Palomar, age 94, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in the Phillipines on June 19, 1925. Josefina retired as a Registered Nurse from the Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood, NJ, and later spent time working part time with several area nursing homes. Josefina loved the New York Yankees.

Josefina is survived by her son Albert Palomar and his wife Laura Eissing.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7-9 p.m. on Friday at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at a later date in the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Josefina's family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josefina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -