Josefina Alorro Palomar
Lakewood - Josefina Alorro Palomar, age 94, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in the Phillipines on June 19, 1925. Josefina retired as a Registered Nurse from the Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood, NJ, and later spent time working part time with several area nursing homes. Josefina loved the New York Yankees.
Josefina is survived by her son Albert Palomar and his wife Laura Eissing.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7-9 p.m. on Friday at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at a later date in the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Josefina's family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020