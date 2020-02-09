|
Josefina Garced
Brick - Josefina Garced, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Born August 28, 1929 in Cidra, Puerto Rico, she lived in Lakewood, N.J. for most of her life. She devoted herself to lovingly raising her eight children. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony Claret Church, Lakewood. She enjoyed gardening, being the local "limbe" (icy) lady and hosting weekly Sunday family dinners.
She is predeceased by her husband of over 45 years, Carlos Garced (1999) and son Jose Antonio (2014).
Her legacy lives on through her children; Osvaldo Garced and his wife Rosa, Nivia Martinez and her husband, Juan, Jorge Carlos Garced and his wife, Elba, Yolanda Rodriguez and her husband, Carlos, Eriberto Garced and his wife, Marisol, Martiza Brutko and her husband, Fred, and Maria Medina, as well as 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Claret Church, 780 Ocean Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, One Honey Locust Drive, Lakewood, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020