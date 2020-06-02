Joseph A. Banafato



September 21,1930 -



May 30, 2020



Joseph A. Banafato age 89, formerly of Matawan, New Jersey, passed away on May 30, 2020. Joe was a loving father, husband, grandfather & great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, the more the merrier.



Joseph served as a paratrooper in the 101 Air Born Division during the Korean War. Upon his return, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Orr.



After many years working as a machinist at Lockheed Martin, and raising his family of six, he retired and began a woodworking / giftshop business with his lifelong partner, Nancy. After a successful run, they sold their house and business and moved in with their youngest daughter, Trina & Danny Falco in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Joseph, spent much time with his children. He loved to take them fishing and crabbing.



Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy and his four children, Frank, Sharon Tafaro (husband Jim), Ron (wife Annie) and Trina Falco (husband Dan). Along with his 12 grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathan, Cara, Jarred, Christa, Gianna, Tom, Chris, Sophia, Danny, Dominick and Angela. Additionally, Joseph was the proud great grandfather of Juliana, Benedict, Bernadette, Magdalen & Avary. He is also survived by his sister Virginia McQuarrie (husband Don). Joe is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Josephine, his brother Salvatore, his brother Frank, his mother and father-in-law Ruth and Ronald Orr and his daughter-in-law Patricia Banafato.



Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be private for family and friends at the Holmdel Cemetery. A memorial will be held for family and friends after the pandemic subsides.









