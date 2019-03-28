Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas RC Church
Bayville, NJ
Joseph A. Bryk, Sr.

South Toms River - Joseph A Bryk, Sr. 86 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Annie Mae Bryk, his parents John and Stefania Bryk and 10 siblings

He is Survived by his children Joe and wife Allison, Patricia and her husband Kevin, Anita and her husband Mike and Debbi Bryk. He has 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He served in the US Airforce. He was a Korean War combat veteran and was proud to serve his country. His favorite pastime was fishing and playing Blackjack. He was a member of the Polish American Club.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 31 from 2p-4p at the Family Owned Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ. His funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 11am at St. Barnabas RC Church, Bayville, NJ. Interment to follow at NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019
