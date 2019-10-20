|
|
Joseph A. Cavallo
Brick - Joseph Anthony Cavallo, age 71, died on October 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born October 22, 1947 in Union, New Jersey to Anthony and Marguerite Cavallo. He lived there until 1985 when he and his wife, Jane, relocated their family to Wall, New Jersey.
Joe was a Manager, Information Systems at Prudential Insurance. He worked in Newark, and later Roseland.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jane in 2013.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Greg and Mary Goss Cavallo, Allison and David Buleza and Joseph and BethAnn Cavallo; his 7 grandchildren; his father, Anthony Cavallo and his two brothers.
He was a devoted father and an adored "bebop" who will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick on Monday October 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:00 am at St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church, Brick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Luke's Helping Hand, 233 North Riverside Drive, Neptune, NJ 07753 or at http://lukeshelpinghand.org/.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 20, 2019