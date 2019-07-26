|
|
Dr. Joseph A. Cuozzo
- - Dr. Joseph A. Cuozzo passed away on July 22 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Williamsport, PA, on May 8, 1938, to Thomas and Mary (Wool) Cuozzo, the 8th of 9 children.
Joseph was a graduate of Seton Hall College and School of Medicine. After completing his internship and residency, he served in the U.S. Navy in Camp Lejeune, NC, and was discharged with the rank of Lt. Commander. Following his discharge he moved to Toms River, NJ, where he joined the medical staff of Community Medical Center, serving as Chief of Staff from 1989-1990. He truly loved his 45 year career as a physician, and the many patients he called friends.
In retirement, Joseph enjoyed cooking, traveling, painting, golf, music, and studying daily topics including history, math, science, religion and even Quantum Physics. He was an exceptional man who will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, his wife Betsy, his siblings Carmen, James Valentine, Thomas, Mary, Dolores, and James, and his grandson Declan.
He is survived by his beloved wife and friend Janice, his sons Carmen and fiance Gina, and Gregory, his daughters Andrea and her husband Billy, and Betsey and her husband John. He leaves behind his grandsons Anthony, Liam, Joseph, Finn, Nolan, Jack, Ethan, and Ben. Joseph is also survived by his brother Donald (Mick) and his sister Shirlee Rainey, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his many medical and golfing friends and his friends with whom he sang in various choirs and choruses.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, July 28th, from 3 to 7 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, July 29th, at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ. Burial of ashes will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Risen Christ Mausoleum, 56-80 Cedar Grove Road in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Food Pantry or any .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019