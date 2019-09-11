Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of Saint Rose
Belmar, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Atlantic View Cemetery Mausoleum
Manasquan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph LaTesta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. LaTesta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. LaTesta Obituary
Joseph A. LaTesta

Belmar - Joseph A LaTesta, 79, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8.

Joseph was a member of Teamsters Local 707 in New York City and worked for Hemingway and North Penn trucking corporations. After retiring he became the school crossing guard at Belmar Elementary School and a badge checker at gate 14 on Belmar boardwalk for 20 years. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar.

Joseph was born and raised in SOHO in NYC and moved to Belmar full time in 1989.

He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Carmela LaTesta, and his wife of 36 years Maria. He is survived by his son, Anthony and his wife Lindsey of Belmar and his daughter Allison Ruecksties and her husband Ronald of Middlesex and his grandchildren, Mia and Megan Ruecksties and John Joseph , Rose and Luca LaTesta.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday at 10:30 AM at The Church of Saint Rose, Belmar. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery Mausoleum, Manasquan NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now