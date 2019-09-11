|
|
Joseph A. LaTesta
Belmar - Joseph A LaTesta, 79, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8.
Joseph was a member of Teamsters Local 707 in New York City and worked for Hemingway and North Penn trucking corporations. After retiring he became the school crossing guard at Belmar Elementary School and a badge checker at gate 14 on Belmar boardwalk for 20 years. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar.
Joseph was born and raised in SOHO in NYC and moved to Belmar full time in 1989.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Carmela LaTesta, and his wife of 36 years Maria. He is survived by his son, Anthony and his wife Lindsey of Belmar and his daughter Allison Ruecksties and her husband Ronald of Middlesex and his grandchildren, Mia and Megan Ruecksties and John Joseph , Rose and Luca LaTesta.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday at 10:30 AM at The Church of Saint Rose, Belmar. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery Mausoleum, Manasquan NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019