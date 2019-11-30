|
|
Joseph A. McKenna
Wall Twp - Joseph A. McKenna, 82, of Jackson, passed away on Monday, November 26th, at Tower Lodge in Wall Twp., surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Kearny, NJ and grew up in Harrison, NJ. Joe moved to the shore area to be closer to his children. Joe was a stubborn, opiniated Irishman who had the lucky pot of gold in his heart. He was a wonderful father and Pop Pop to all of us. He would do anything for anybody and never ask for anything in return.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan McKenna in 2014. Also his parents, Joseph A. McKenna, Sr and Mildred Michaelhaugh, immigrants from Belfast Ireland.
He is also predeceased by his brother Frank, sisters Grace Anne, Maryellen and Agnes.
Surviving are his children, Debbie Millimet (Paul) of Jackson, Joe McKenna (Julie) of Brick, Julia McKenna of Eatontown and Susan Barreca of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Also his grandchildren, Desi Matuszewski, Danny Shatkus, Joey McKenna, John Barreca, Katie Barreca, Dana Nazzaro, Tara Wagner, Katheryn McKenna. Also 7 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Edward (Claire) of North Arlington and Eugene McKenna and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his step-children, Simone Henwood, Carolann Henwood, Richard Henwood, Doreen Henwood, Kathy Henwood and Johnny Summers.
Also many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Visiting will be on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home, 2652 Highway 138, Wall Township, NJ. Calling hours are from 2-4
and 7-9. The family wished to thank the staff at Tower Lodge for all the loving care they gave to our Daddy.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019