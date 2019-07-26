|
Joseph A. Mulé
Lakewood - Joseph A. Mulé, 85 passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at his home in Lakewood, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore and Zina Mulé, he and his late wife of 57 years, Vita raised their family in Wantagh, NY, and then spent 15 years of their retirement in Rehoboth Beach, DE before relocating to the Four Seasons in Lakewood, NJ in 2013 to be closer to family. Prior to his retiring in 1999, Joe Mulé spent most of his career working at Grumman Aerospace Corporation on Long Island, where he led a Quality Assurance / Quality Control team for the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) which was the vehicle responsible for landing men on the moon and safely returning them to Earth as part of the Apollo Program. After Grumman, he also worked with a couple of other defense related businesses. In 2010, he was awarded the Marconi Science Award by UNICO (a National Italian American Service Organization) for his work on the Apollo Program.
Throughout his retirement, he volunteered at local hospitals in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Brick, NJ. When not working, he enjoyed taking daily walks, playing an occasional game of golf, watching the Yankees, and was also active in the Men's Club and Italian Club. He was a parishioner at Saint Dominic in Brick, NJ where he attended mass daily.
Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and most recently great-grandfather who enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Vita J. Mulé in 2015.
Surviving are his children, Joe Mulé and his wife, Laurie; Bob Mulé and his wife, Cathy; Tom Mulé and his wife, Teresa; Mark Mulé and his partner, Dustin; Marie Bagarozza and Mike Mulé; his brother, Philip Mulé; his 10 grandchildren, Gina, Elena, Christine, Stefanie, Lydia, Jennifer, Joe, Vicky, John and Isabella; and his great-granddaughter, Emilia.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, July 29th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ephrem's RC Church, 929 Bayridge Pkwy, Brooklyn followed by the interment at Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or St. Dominic's School, Brick.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019