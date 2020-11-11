Joseph A. Paolino Jr.
Toms River -
Joseph Anthony Paolino, 90, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Joe was a long time resident of Brick, N.J. and spent 25 years of his retirement in Smithville, N.J. before residing in Toms River with his daughter, Loretta. Joe was born on August 27, 1930 in Archbald, PA. and graduated from Dunmore High School. Joe retired as a postal supervisor, was a proud Chief Warrant Officer in the Navy and continued service in the Coast Guard Reserve until his retirement. Joe was very humble about his accomplishments and had a lot of love for his country.
Joe was predeceased by his devoted wife of 65 years, has two sons, Joseph E. Paolino and his wife Shay, Christopher Paolino and his wife Renee (Stempeck), and daughters Dr. Loretta Pasquarella and her husband David, Dr. Rose Ann Paolino and her husband Dr. Anthony Cordone, and Martha and her husband Kenneth Mills. Joe was a devoted grandfather to Gerald Keating IV, Eric Paolino, Sharlene Paolino, Joseph Paolino Jr., David Pasquarella and wife Samantha (Muench), Andrew Pasquarella and wife Ashley (Mccauley), Troy Kreps, Nicole Kreps, Monica Fenlon (Mills) and her husband Sean, Kristin Mills, Kenneth Mills and wife Natalie (Carrozza), Lauren Paolino, Christopher Paolino, Jr., Alex Paolino and great grandfather to Gabrielle Lee (Kreps), Carleigh Fenlon, Penelope Fenlon, Nolan Fenlon, Troy D. Pasquarella, Giavanna Pasquarella, Troy Robert Kreps, Jr., and Wesley Mills.
Joe was passionate about traveling but above all enjoyed spending time with his family. Joe is remembered for his loving personality, integrity, kindness and devotion to church and family.
Visiting will be Friday, 10:00 am-12:00 noon at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org
) would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com
