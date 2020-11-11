1/1
Joseph A. Paolino Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Paolino Jr.

Toms River -

Joseph Anthony Paolino, 90, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Joe was a long time resident of Brick, N.J. and spent 25 years of his retirement in Smithville, N.J. before residing in Toms River with his daughter, Loretta. Joe was born on August 27, 1930 in Archbald, PA. and graduated from Dunmore High School. Joe retired as a postal supervisor, was a proud Chief Warrant Officer in the Navy and continued service in the Coast Guard Reserve until his retirement. Joe was very humble about his accomplishments and had a lot of love for his country.

Joe was predeceased by his devoted wife of 65 years, has two sons, Joseph E. Paolino and his wife Shay, Christopher Paolino and his wife Renee (Stempeck), and daughters Dr. Loretta Pasquarella and her husband David, Dr. Rose Ann Paolino and her husband Dr. Anthony Cordone, and Martha and her husband Kenneth Mills. Joe was a devoted grandfather to Gerald Keating IV, Eric Paolino, Sharlene Paolino, Joseph Paolino Jr., David Pasquarella and wife Samantha (Muench), Andrew Pasquarella and wife Ashley (Mccauley), Troy Kreps, Nicole Kreps, Monica Fenlon (Mills) and her husband Sean, Kristin Mills, Kenneth Mills and wife Natalie (Carrozza), Lauren Paolino, Christopher Paolino, Jr., Alex Paolino and great grandfather to Gabrielle Lee (Kreps), Carleigh Fenlon, Penelope Fenlon, Nolan Fenlon, Troy D. Pasquarella, Giavanna Pasquarella, Troy Robert Kreps, Jr., and Wesley Mills.

Joe was passionate about traveling but above all enjoyed spending time with his family. Joe is remembered for his loving personality, integrity, kindness and devotion to church and family.

Visiting will be Friday, 10:00 am-12:00 noon at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org) would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved