|
|
Joseph A. Romano
Toms River - Joseph A. Romano, age 87 of Toms River, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, he resided in Fair Lawn for many years before moving to Toms River. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. A loyal NY Mets and NY Giants fan, Joe was a consummate handyman and enjoyed spending time with family.
Prior to retiring, he was a traffic manager with CTSI in Clifton for 20 years.
Beloved husband of Anna (O'Brien) Romano. Loving and devoted father of Joseph Romano and wife Lisa, Mark Romano and wife, Patricia and the late Debra Bressor and surviving husband John Bressor. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Reimels and husband Paul, Leslie Behrens and husband Thomas, Jonathan Bresser and wife Joann, Christina, Joseph A., Anthony, Christian and Michael Romano. Adored great-grandfather of Paul and Aiden Reimels and Abigail and Olivia Behrens. Dear brother of seven predeceased siblings.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, May 30, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019