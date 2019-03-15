|
Joseph A. Soden
Lakewood - Joseph A. Soden, 33, of Lakewood died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Kimball Medical Center, Lakewood. He was born in Freehold.
He was predeceased by his father, Walter J. Soden, Sr. and two brothers, Tommy Schultz, Jr. and Walter James Soden, Jr.
Surviving are his mother, Margaret Soden; four brothers, David Schultz, Ronnie Minor, James G. Soden, and Wayne Soden; and five sisters, Virginia Shepard, Karen Mitschele, Dustylee Singh, Lacie Soden, and Roxane Soden.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold on Sunday, March 17, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019