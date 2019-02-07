|
Joseph Anthony Alaimo
- - Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother, Surrounded by his adoring family, Joseph Anthony "Tony" Alaimo passed into eternal life on February 3, 2019. He was 79 years old.
Born in 1939, Tony was the only son of Biagia and Calogero Alaimo of Palermo, Sicily. He was raised in Bound Brook, New Jersey by his loving parents, and after their untimely passing, by dear family friends Mary and Bartholomew DeMato. After high school Tony served in the United States Army for six years.
In 1966, Tony married the love of his life, Angela Padovano. They moved to Short Hills where they raised two children, Lisa and Christopher. In 1999 they moved to their summer home in Sea Girt where they enjoyed many years and countless beautiful memories with their children, grandchildren and extended family. Professionally, Tony worked in sales for Halper Brothers, Inc. and M. Tucker, Inc. until his retirement in 2015. He was an immensely generous and kind man of quiet strength and wisdom who cherished his family above all else, and who was loved by everyone who knew him.
Tony is survived by his most beloved wife of 52 years, Angela; his loving daughter Lisa Ranucci and her husband Mark, his loving son Christopher and his wife Melissa; his seven devoted grandchildren - Sofia, C.J., Francesca, Luke, Max, Charlotte and William; and his loving brothers William Demato and his wife Patricia, Louis DeMato and his wife Kathy; Joseph DeMato and his wife Sharon; and his loving sister Nancy DeMato. He is also survived by his many loving and supportive godchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Avenue, Short Hills on Saturday, February 9 at 10 a.m. The interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover with military honors. Visitation will be at the Galante Funeral Home, 2800 Morris Avenue, Union on Thursday, February 7, and Friday, February 8 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.galantefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care to Give, Riverview Medical Center Women's Auxiliary, One Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019