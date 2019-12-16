Services
Old Bridge - Joseph Anthony Marie - 82 of Old Bridge, NJ passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 15, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center. Joseph was born on April 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. He met his wife Esther and they were married in 1958. Joseph worked as a long shore man for the ILA. He lived in Brooklyn and Staten Island before finally settling in Middletown, NJ. Joseph is predeceased by his wife Esther, one sister and two brothers. He is the devoted father to his children Dawn and her husband Stuart and Glenn. He is survived by his grandchildren Alyssa, Austin, Kristin, Colin, and Charlotte. As well as his great grandchildren Eli and Avery. Joseph had many joys in life. Some of which were the race track, baseball especially the Mets, and football. Of all his joys it was his family that made him shine brightest. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Joseph will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 3 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 9:15am at St. Catharine's Church in Holmdel. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
