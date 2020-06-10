Joseph Antice Jr.
Joseph Antice Jr.

Manasquan - Joseph Antice Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Joseph was formally of Bayonne, Howell and Manasquan. Joseph was a teacher for 45 years with the Bayonne Board of Education.

He is survived by his beloved wife Donna, his devoted children; son Christopher and his wife, Alyssa, daughter Michelle Youncofski and her husband Robert, brother Michael, his wife Dorothy and nephew David and cherished grandchildren Evelyn and Connor.

Joseph was such an amazing father, husband, grampy, brother, teacher, coach, mentor and great friend. He truly lit up any room he walked into. If you knew him, you knew he had the best stories and jokes ever. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends.

Joseph was a great athlete and loved all sports, especially the Yankees. He also loved Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Don Rickles. Spending time with his family, reading and watching his shows on full volume were some of his favorite past times. He will greatly be missed.

A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at a later date. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
