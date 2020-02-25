|
|
Joseph Bonavico
Wayside - Joseph Bonavico, 86, of Wayside, Ocean Township, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he resided in Elizabeth until he married his wife Joan Cristadore in 1957. They raised their family in Oakhurst, NJ.
He was the owner of L&W Tool and Dye Company in Garwood, NJ. Joseph was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter. He was a devoted member of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean (I.A.A.T.O) for thirty-five years where he spent most of his time after his retirement. He served honorably overseas in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a proud member of the Catholic War Veterans.
He most enjoyed spending vacation time for the past thirty-three years on Sanibel Island, Florida with his entire family.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, James and Gladys Bonavico, a sister and brother-in-law Dorothy & Frank Calello and a grandson, Joseph M. Bonavico, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joan; his sons, James (Angela) and Joseph (Kimberly) and daughter, Joni DelSordo (Joseph) as well as his adored grandchildren, Jenna, Dillion, Joseph, Nicholas, Michael, Danielle, Dylan and James and his sister-in-law Judith (Leon) Stroffolino and many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins and devoted friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 1-5 pm Saturday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Entombment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020