Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo the Great RC Church
50 Hurleys Lane
Lincroft, NJ
Lincroft - Joseph Brasco, 82, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17th.

Born in Brooklyn, Joe graduated City College of New York. Joe served his country honorable in the United States Army. Prior to retiring, Joe was a Civil Engineer for Morris Brothers Construction, Morristown.

Joe was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great R.C. Church. He was a Jets and Yankee fan. Joe enjoyed taking his family and friends to dinner.

Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he will be missed by all.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Elaine; his sons & daughters-in-law Stephen & Denise Brasco, Lincroft, Dr. Joseph Brasco, Alabama, Gregory & Georgia Brasco, Downingtown, PA and Christopher & Kathryn Brasco, Reston, VA; his brother & sister-in-law Robert & Michele Brasco, Long Island; his sister-in-law Joan Brasco, Staten Island and his ten grandchildren Anastasia, Nicholas, Joseph, Tony, Samantha, Stephen, Anthony, Nicole, Joseph Gabriel and Marlene.

Visitation Thursday September 19th and Friday September 20th 2:00 - 4:00 pm & 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Saturday September 21st 9:30 am at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft. Burial to follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Joe's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
