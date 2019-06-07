|
|
Joseph C. Capriotti
Middletown - Joseph C. Capriotti, 62, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home. Born in Staten Island, NY, he was a resident of Middletown most of his life.
Mr. Capriotti was a proud member of the Middletown Police Department for almost three decades, rising from patrolman to detective lieutenant before retiring in 2011. After retirement he was an active volunteer with Holiday Express, an organization that delivers music, food, gifts, financial support, and friendship to those in need during the holiday season and throughout the year. He also participated for many years in the Tour de Force, which honors the victims of 9/11 by keeping their memory alive through annual cycling events, and also raises funds to benefit the families of law enforcement officers nationwide killed in the line of duty.
He was a lifelong sports enthusiast, participating at various levels as a player and coach, and even as an umpire. Softball and baseball were his particular pleasures, and he was a passionate NY Yankees fan.
Family and friends meant everything to Joe: He was first a caring and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, but he was also loved by an extended family of siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and more. His work in the community also earned him innumerable friends and fans. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew, loved, or worked with him.
He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary Capriotti. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years Joan Capriotti (née Gannon) of Middletown; his children and their spouses: Joseph Capriotti and Sera of Denville, Gregory Capriotti and Jennifer of Middletown, and Molly Capriotti of Keyport; his four grandchildren: Serafina, Rosemary, Lucille, and Samuel Capriotti; as well as his siblings: Dan, Sharon, and John Capriotti.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am Monday, June 10 at St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holiday Express at HolidayExpress.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 7, 2019