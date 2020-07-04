Joseph C. Hawley, Jr.



Bayville - Joseph C. Hawley, Jr. 54, of Bayville, has returned home to the Lord on July 1, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, he was raised and lived in North Brunswick and has resided in Bayville the past 20 years. Mr. Hawley has worked in the printing industry many years with various companies such as, Delta Graphics, Web Craft and others throughout his career. Joseph loved to ride his Harley and he and Tracy were both members of the Rugged Cross Motorcycle Ministry Club. He and his family enjoyed church services at Emmanuel Community Church in Bayville. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and a diehard Jets fan. But his true passion was his family and friends who will dearly miss him. Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joseph, Sr. and Anne-Marie (Lueders) Hawley.



Surviving are his wife Tracy; three children, Danielle Condit and husband William, Laurin Diehl and husband David and Joseph C. Hawley, III; three grandchildren, Madison Condit, Ryan Diehl and Remi Diehl; three siblings, Susan Hawley, George Hawley and wife Jeniffer and Virginia Conover and husband Christopher, also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 7th, from 7pm to 9pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, (immediate family due to Covid Virus). A Memorial Life Celebration will also be offered at the Emmanuel Community Church, 331 Wheaton Ave, Bayville, NJ 08721 on Friday, July 17th, from 4pm to 6pm. Please observe the mandate of only 25 people allowed in the funeral home and mask must be worn.









