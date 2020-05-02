Joseph C. Peters
Brick - Joseph C. Peters of Brick, NJ passed away April 25, 2020. For service information please visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com . Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.