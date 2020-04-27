|
Joseph Cardinale
Waretown - Joseph Cardinale 80 of Waretown, NJ and Delray Beach, Fla passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 from a short illness with cancer. Born and raised in Newark, NJ to Pasquale and Laura (Scrimo) Cardinale. He lived in Newark, NJ for 29 years, later moving his family to Colonia, NJ; then to Toms River, NJ; and finally settling in Waretown, NJ Joey worked for Mattie Daniels as an Aluminum Siding Installer; Porter Hayden/John Manville Pipe Fitter Contracting Co., Newark, NJ as a Union Pipe Fitter; Public Service (NJ Transit) as a bus driver, winning many awards. He loved to tell his stories about driving a bus to make everyone laugh. He then worked for Kinetic Mechanical Contractors, Heating and Air Conditioning as a union worker.Soon after started his own heating and air conditioning company. He was a volunteer fireman for the Colonia Fire Company where he lived for 19 years. He loved being a volunteer but more than fighting fires he enjoyed cooking on Friday evenings for the fireman; planning day trips for the families of the fire company and going out on the fire truck Christmas Eve (his birthday) as Santa Claus. When he purchased a boat for his home in Toms River, it was a small Donzi party boat, BADA BING, so he could enjoy taking his granddaughter (who he taught to drive it at 10 yrs old) with friends and their children out on Silver Bay. The last 6 years Joey and his wife shared their lives with many friends in Florida where he played golf with the friends he saw every winter. He also played golf with his friends in their community of Greenbriar Oceanaire over the past 12 years. He was a gentle, generous, fun loving and caring man. He lived life with a wonderful sense of humor. Joey was a friend to everyone and always willing to help others with a positive spin. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. If he were here to tell everyone, this is what Joey would say. It is from an old gospel song: Somebody prayed for me. Had me on their mind, took the time and prayed for me. I'm so glad you prayed. He was predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Laura (Scrimo) Cardinale; Sisters Fanny Argentieri; Marie Ciccone (Jim); Brothers Vincent Cardinale (Rose); Patrick (Chille) Cardinale; and his nephew Ralph Casale that he couldn't say enough times (I love that kid). He is survived by his adoring wife of 57 years, Rosalie (Casale) Cardinale; his devoted daughter, Renee Cardinale Meyer; Granddaughter, Maxxine Meyer, who he cherished, loved, and adored; Brother-in-Law, Ralph Casale wife Linda; Nieces and Nephews, Lorraine Tighe (Brian); James Ciccone (Ann); Apryl Giordano (Bryan); Great Nephews and Niece, Brian Tighe; Joseph Casale and newest addition Providence Giordano; in addition to many wonderful, caring family members and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Kindly consider a donation in his name to . Funeral Services are entrusted to Silverton Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ 08753
