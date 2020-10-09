Joseph Caruso



Toms River - Joseph Caruso, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 5, 2020. The youngest son of the late Giuseppe and Margaret (nee Bolcato) Caruso, Joe was born in Silverton and lived in the Toms River area for his entire life. Living along the shore he was an avid boater who loved fishing and crabbing. In his youth he worked in a bowling alley before working as a ride operator on the boardwalk and as a truck driver for Ford Motor Company, where he was employed for 42 years. He enjoyed playing darts and horseshoes with his children, bowling, and coaching multiple sports. He is a lifelong Giants and Yankees fan. In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by his sons Joseph and Robbie; his daughter in law Deborah; and his grandson Garrett. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Carol (nee Rozanski), his children Michael Thomas (Donna), Raymond (Carrie), Mark Christopher, Gary (Wanda), Tim (Christine), and Caryanne (Chris), his sister Dolores Arnold and brother Mike, as well as seventeen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Private family services were held.









