Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
2170 Hwy.88
Brick, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dominic's R.C. Church
1928 - 2019
Brick - Joseph Casares 91, of Brick passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Brooklyn and Staten Island, he also lived in Porter, Texas for ten years before moving to Brick in 1992.

Joseph served in the United States Army during WWII. He worked as a Glazier for Architectural Metal & Glass Workers Union #1183 in Princeton, NJ for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Glaziers Local Union #1009, very active in the Greenbriar Community in Brick and active with the Democratic Party of Brick and a communicant of St. Dominic's R.C. Church, Brick. Mr. Casares was the President of the C.Y.O. in Staten Island and was very involved in the sporting programs of St. Sylvester's in Concord, Staten Island.

He was predeceased by his son Philip Casares in 1965; and two brothers Raymond and John Casares and his sister Anna Guy.

Surviving is his wife Theresa Vizzo Casares; his son Joseph Casares, Jr. and his companion Terry Pomeroy; his daughter Margaret and her husband Donald Coppotelli; two brothers Arthur and Peter Casares; his sister Margaret McWain; five grandchildren April Nicole and Anthony Thomas Casares, James , John and Donald Coppotelli, Jr.; and three great grandchildren Isabella Melendez, Gianna Marie and James Coppotelli, Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday September 5, 2019 from 4:00- 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday September 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St. Dominic's R.C. Church. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
