Joseph "Joey" Chacon
Manahawkin - 06/14/1946 - 04/14/2019 Joseph "Joey" Chacon died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 72.
Son of Joseph & Rose Chacon of Staten Island, NY. Brother of Linda Dierking & Carl Chacon
He was the husband to Mary Chacon, his one and only true love and mother to their children. They are finally reunited.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Joseph "J.R.", Matthew and Robert, his daughter-in-law, Brynne and his two wonderful grandchildren, Michael "M.J." Joseph and Elayna Mary.
We are all grateful to have had you in our lives and deeply saddened that you were taken from us so soon.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019