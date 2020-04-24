|
|
Joseph Charles Spagnuolo, MD
Red Bank - Joseph Charles Spagnuolo, MD entered eternal life Monday, April 13, 2020 in Red Bank, NJ. He was 68.
Joseph was born on June 12, 1951 in Manhattan, NY, a son to the late Emilia (Kormanik) and Peter Joseph Spagnuolo, MD. He was raised and lived in Asbury Park, NJ before moving to Fair Haven in 1990.
He attended Holy Spirit grammar school in Asbury Park, graduated St. Rose High School in Belmar, NJ, graduated St. Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Biology, in 1973, received his MD at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, New Jersey in 1979 and completed his Residency in Internal Medicine in 1982.
Joseph was Attending Physician in the Emergency Department at the VA Medical Center in East Orange for twenty-three years until his retirement from the VA in 2005. In addition, he served as Physician Consultant and Associate Medical Director for the Peer Review Organization of NJ for many years.
Joseph also served as Chief Medical Officer for Christ Hospital in Jersey City.
Most recently, since 2005, Joseph served as Physician Advisor for Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health where he was working until the time of his death.
Joseph was board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Board of Emergency Medicine, the American Board of Forensic Medicine, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. He was also a member of numerous professional societies and committees.
Joseph was warm, kind and down to earth. He was truly devoted to his family and profession. Whenever a family member or friend needed advice, he was always available to help and advocate. He was a loving brother and devoted uncle. He also loved country music and had a special affection for animals. He will be deeply missed.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Emilia Spagnuolo, and sister Rosanne Spagnuolo.
He is survived by his sister Gloria Rox and nephew Michael Rox of Berkeley Heights, NJ, many cousins, friends and colleagues.
For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.
Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Joseph to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020